India Sets Rs 34,000 As Floor Price For Clear Float Glass Imports To Shield Domestic Makers

India has imposed a minimum import price of Rs 34,000 per tonne on clear float glass for one year, in a move aimed at protecting domestic manufacturers from cheaper imports.

According to a government notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on August 18, the import policy for clear float glass with thickness ranging from 4 mm to 12 mm has been changed from “Free” to “Restricted”. The measure covers products under ITC (HS) codes 70051090 and 70052990.

Imports priced at or above Rs 34,000 per tonne on a CIF basis will continue to be allowed. Shipments below the prescribed threshold will face the new restriction.

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The move is expected to benefit domestic glass manufacturers, including Saint-Gobain India and Asahi India Glass, by reducing pricing pressure from low-cost overseas suppliers.

The government has, however, stopped short of imposing an outright import ban. The MIP effectively creates a price floor, making imports below Rs 34,000 per tonne subject to restrictions.

Certain imports have been exempted from the measure. These include shipments by Advance Authorisation holders, Export Oriented Units and units in Special Economic Zones, provided the imported glass is not subsequently sold in the Domestic Tariff Area.

The MIP will remain effective for one year from the date of publication of the notification. The move comes as India's domestic glass industry seeks greater protection against low-priced imports from major Asian suppliers.

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