Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman May Propose Banking Governance Bill On Feb. 1

Budget 2026: The government may propose the Banking Governance Bill on Feb. 1, 2026 in the Union Budget 2026, sources told NDTV Profit. The move aims to make PSU banks professional, competitive, and tech-driven. The bill will also likely ensure PSU banks can finance large projects and not just safeguard public savings. The Bill may look into better board composition, clearer accountability and could also address concerns over pay and talent gaps between public sector banks (PSBs) and private banks, as per sources.

The government wants PSBs to be more competitive by Vision 2047, Separately, the government may consider raising the FDI limit in PSBs from the current 20%. According to reports, the Bill is still being finalised and may take another three to four months before it is ready for introduction in Parliament. However, its formal announcement in the Budget would signal the government's intent to push through one of the most significant structural reforms in the banking sector in years.

Budget 2026 to be presented on Feb. 1

The Budget Session of Parliament starts on Jan. 28 and continues till April 2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on an unorthodox day of the week, being Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. The Union Budget is set to be presented on a Sunday for the first time in decades. The Economic Survey was tabled yesterday on Jan. 29, 2026.

