Business NewsEconomy & Finance'Will Take 15-30 Years’: Raghuram Rajan On India’s Growth Catching Up With US, China
ADVERTISEMENT

'Will Take 15-30 Years’: Raghuram Rajan On India’s Growth Catching Up With US, China

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan says that India’s hopes of becoming a leading global economy could take around 15 to 30 years to materialise.

09 Dec 2025, 03:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Raghuram Rajan shares his views on India’s long road to becoming a global economic power. (Photo source: Raghuram Rajan/LinkedIn)</p></div>
Raghuram Rajan shares his views on India’s long road to becoming a global economic power. (Photo source: Raghuram Rajan/LinkedIn)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan spoke candidly about India’s economic prospects at a recent public forum, offering a critical view on the nation’s aspirations to become a global leader.

Rajan highlighted the cautious optimism among Indians regarding the country’s growth trajectory. He said that Indians are hopeful that the current 6% growth rate could rise to 8% if the economic environment is right, eventually allowing the country to catch up with the two dominant global powers, the United States and China.

“Indians are hoping that 6% growth right now reaches 8%, which will allow India to catch up to America and China. But with those kinds of growth rates, it will be 15, 20 or 30 years before that happens,” Rajan said during his address at the UBS Centre for Economics in Society at the University of Zurich on Dec. 4. He added, “So, India is still quite small.”

ALSO READ

Green Economy Push: Germany Commits Over Rs 13,000-Crore Investment In India
Opinion
Green Economy Push: Germany Commits Over Rs 13,000-Crore Investment In India
Read More

At the same forum, Rajan also offered insights into the reasons behind US President Donald Trump imposing a steep 50% tariff on India. Discussing trade tensions and the evolving diplomatic relationship between India and the United States, he said that the tariffs were not connected to India’s imports of Russian oil.

“....Pakistan played Trump the right way. They said the ceasefire was due to Trump. India said the deal was reached without him. The net effect is that Pakistan has a 19% tariff and India has a 50% tariff,” Rajan said.

He was referring to the brief escalation between India and Pakistan in May 2025, which followed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan.

Though a ceasefire was achieved after a few days of tension, Trump claimed credit for brokering it, a claim India firmly rejected. Initially, Pakistan’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, also denied that Trump had played any role in the mediation. Later, however, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Trump had been instrumental in ending the hostilities.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT