'Will Take 15-30 Years’: Raghuram Rajan On India’s Growth Catching Up With US, China

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan spoke candidly about India’s economic prospects at a recent public forum, offering a critical view on the nation’s aspirations to become a global leader.

Rajan highlighted the cautious optimism among Indians regarding the country’s growth trajectory. He said that Indians are hopeful that the current 6% growth rate could rise to 8% if the economic environment is right, eventually allowing the country to catch up with the two dominant global powers, the United States and China.

“Indians are hoping that 6% growth right now reaches 8%, which will allow India to catch up to America and China. But with those kinds of growth rates, it will be 15, 20 or 30 years before that happens,” Rajan said during his address at the UBS Centre for Economics in Society at the University of Zurich on Dec. 4. He added, “So, India is still quite small.”