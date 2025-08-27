Trump's 50% Tariffs On Indian Goods Come Into Force Upending Relations

US President Donald Trump's unilateral 50% tariff on Indian goods came into effect at 9:30 a.m. India time on Wednesday. The tariff includes 25% punitive levy for India's oil purchases from Russia, which New Delhi has called "unjustified".

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a draft order published on Monday, said the increased levies would hit Indian products that are “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025”.

Trump had announced reciprocal tariffs of 25% on India that came into effect on Aug. 7, when tariffs on about 70 other nations also kicked-in. He later announced doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50% for India's purchases of Russian crude oil, but gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement.

“Products of India, except those set forth in section 3 of Executive Order 14329, that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025, will be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty,” the DHS order read.

However, Indian products will be exempt from the new 50% tariff if they were “already loaded on a ship and in transit to the US before 12:01 am (EDT) on August 27, 2025, provided they are cleared for use in the country or taken out of a warehouse for consumption before 12:01 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025, and the importer certifies this to US Customs by declaring the special code HTSUS 9903.01.85”.