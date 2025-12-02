SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank Stay Domestic Systemically Important Banks: RBI

Business NewsEconomy & FinanceSBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank Stay Domestic Systemically Important Banks: RBI
The additional Common Equity Tier 1 or the CET1 requirement for these D-SIBs will be in addition to the Capital Conservation Buffer.

02 Dec 2025
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The additional Common Equity Tier 1 or the CET1 requirement for these D-SIBs will be in addition to the Capital Conservation Buffer.&nbsp; (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Reserve Bank of India or the RBI continued to identify names like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, as Domestic Systemically Important Banks or D-SIBs, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The release said that Additional CET1 requirement as a percentage of Risk Weighted Assets or RWAs stood at 0.10% for ICICI Bank, 0.40% for HDFC Bank, and 0.80% for State Bank of India.

The Reserve Bank had issued the ‘Framework for dealing with Domestic Systemically Important Banks or D-SIBs’ on Jul. 22, 2014. The D-SIB framework requires the RBI to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs starting from 2015 and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SIS).

