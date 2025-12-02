SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank Stay Domestic Systemically Important Banks: RBI
The additional Common Equity Tier 1 or the CET1 requirement for these D-SIBs will be in addition to the Capital Conservation Buffer.
The Reserve Bank of India or the RBI continued to identify names like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, as Domestic Systemically Important Banks or D-SIBs, according to a press release on Tuesday.
The release said that Additional CET1 requirement as a percentage of Risk Weighted Assets or RWAs stood at 0.10% for ICICI Bank, 0.40% for HDFC Bank, and 0.80% for State Bank of India.
The Reserve Bank had issued the ‘Framework for dealing with Domestic Systemically Important Banks or D-SIBs’ on Jul. 22, 2014. The D-SIB framework requires the RBI to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs starting from 2015 and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SIS).