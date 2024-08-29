Retail Inflation For Rural Workers Reduces To 6.20% In July

Retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers eased to 6.17% and 6.20%, respectively, in July.

The retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers were 7.02% and 7.04%, respectively, in June this year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers and for rural labourers registered an increase of 10 points each in July, reaching 1,290 and 1,302, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,280 points and 1,292 points, respectively, a year ago.

According to the statement, year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI– RL for July were recorded at 6.17% and 6.20%, compared to 7.43% and 7.26% in July, 2023.

The corresponding figures for June 2024 were 7.02% for CPI-AL and 7.04% for CPI-RL.