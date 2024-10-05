RBI Extends Term Of Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao By One Year

The term of deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao has been extended by one year, as per orders issued by the government.

Rao was appointed as the deputy governor of the RBI in October 2020 for a period of three years. He is currently in charge of the department of regulation, communication, enforcement, legal and risk management in the RBI, according to the RBI portal.

Rao has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from University of Cochin. He is also a Certificated Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

Rao joined the Reserve Bank in 1984 and as career central banker has exposure in various aspects of central bank functioning. He has previously held charge of the Risk Monitoring Department. He has also worked as the Banking Ombudsman, New Delhi and in the Reserve Bank’s regional offices at Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi.