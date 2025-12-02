India's Crude Imports Up 10% In Apr-Oct Amid Tariff Cloud; US Share Rises, Russia Trims

India's petroleum crude imports grew by 10.3% year-on-year to 1.15 billion barrels in April-October of this financial year, according to an analysis of data shared by the commerce ministry. This was on the back of strong economic activity and softer crude prices.

India, in the same period last year, had imported 1.04 billion barrels of crude.

According to the data, on a daily basis, India imported 5.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first seven months, up from 4.87 million bpd a year earlier. The average import cost fell sharply to $72.19 per barrel, compared with $83.16 last year.

The value of crude imports fell 4.3% year-on-year to $82.9 billion, driven by lower prices. This came despite higher volumes in the first seven months of this financial year. Analysts expect this trend to continue through the rest of the financial year, supported by healthy global supply and moderate demand.