India's CPI Inflation Rises To 5.69% In December
Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the fourth straight month.
India's retail inflation rose in December, led by the base effect, though vegetable prices saw a sequential deceleration.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.69% in December, as compared with 5.55% in November, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Monday.
A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.86% for December.
Food and beverage inflation rose to 8.7% in December, as compared with 8.02% in November.
Inflation Internals
Cereal prices rose 9.93% in December, as against 10.27% in November.
Inflation in meat and fish was at 1.15%, as compared with 2.15% in the previous month.
Inflation in eggs was at 4.36%, up from 5.9% in the previous month.
Inflation in milk and milk products was at 5.07%, as compared with 5.75%.
Prices of oils and fats declined 14.96%, after a fall of 15.03% last month.
Vegetable prices rose 27.64%, as compared with 17.7%.
Pulses inflation was at 20.73%, as against 20.23%.
Clothing and footwear inflation was at 3.61% versus 3.9%.
Housing inflation was at 3.37%, as compared with 3.55%.