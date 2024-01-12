India's CPI Inflation Rises To 5.69% In December

India's retail inflation rose in December, led by the base effect, though vegetable prices saw a sequential deceleration.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.69% in December, as compared with 5.55% in November, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Monday.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.86% for December.

Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the fourth straight month.

Food and beverage inflation rose to 8.7% in December, as compared with 8.02% in November.