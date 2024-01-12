NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIndia's CPI Inflation Rises To 5.69% In December
India's CPI Inflation Rises To 5.69% In December

Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the fourth straight month.

12 Jan 2024, 05:47 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

India's retail inflation rose in December, led by the base effect, though vegetable prices saw a sequential deceleration.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.69% in December, as compared with 5.55% in November, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Monday.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.86% for December.

Food and beverage inflation rose to 8.7% in December, as compared with 8.02% in November.

Inflation Internals 

  • Cereal prices rose 9.93% in December, as against 10.27% in November.

  • Inflation in meat and fish was at 1.15%, as compared with 2.15% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in eggs was at 4.36%, up from 5.9% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in milk and milk products was at 5.07%, as compared with 5.75%.

  • Prices of oils and fats declined 14.96%, after a fall of 15.03% last month.

  • Vegetable prices rose 27.64%, as compared with 17.7%.

  • Pulses inflation was at 20.73%, as against 20.23%.

  • Clothing and footwear inflation was at 3.61% versus 3.9%.

  • Housing inflation was at 3.37%, as compared with 3.55%.

