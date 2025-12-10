India, US Hold Strategic Talks To Advance Cooperation Across Defence, Trade And Tech

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, with both sides discussing how to convert the vision set out by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their February meeting into concrete outcomes. Hooker is on a five-day visit to India aimed at strengthening strategic and economic cooperation.

The US embassy said Hooker conveyed the administration’s intent to advance collaboration in defence, energy, technology, space and supply chain resilience. It noted that the meeting served as an opportunity to translate the Trump–Modi vision into tangible progress that boosts US security, jobs and competitiveness while supporting India’s long-term goals.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the talks — held under the foreign office consultations mechanism — enabled a wide-ranging review of the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The agenda covered trade, investment, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, critical minerals, emerging technologies, trusted supply chains and the ongoing TRUST initiative.

Both delegations also shared perspectives on regional and global developments and reaffirmed support for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Modi’s February visit to Washington resulted in several ambitious deliverables, including India’s commitment to expand purchases of American oil, gas and military platforms such as F-35 fighter jets. The two countries also agreed to pursue a major trade agreement and set a goal of $500 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030.

The US embassy added that the under secretary underscored Washington’s aim to deepen cooperation in “defense, energy, technology, space, and trusted supply chains,” emphasising the value of US–India collaboration in fuelling US innovation and supporting India’s emergence as a global technology leader. It further stated that Hooker expressed appreciation for Misri’s continued partnership as both countries pursue shared priorities that deliver benefits for the American people and complement India’s national objectives.

The MEA said both sides welcomed the steady progress under existing dialogue frameworks and agreed to accelerate implementation of the Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology (COMPACT) agenda to strengthen cooperation across key pillars of the relationship.

The TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative, launched in February, seeks to build secure supply chains, drive innovation and expand collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to continuing discussions on expanding trade ties and enhancing cooperation across strategically important sectors.