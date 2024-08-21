NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIncome Tax Department Processes Nearly Four Crore ITRs In 15 Days, Says Revenue Secretary
Income Tax Department Processes Nearly Four Crore ITRs In 15 Days, Says Revenue Secretary

Over 7.28 crore income tax returns for Assessment Year 2024-25 were filed till July 31, 2024.

21 Aug 2024, 09:41 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of counting various denominations of Indian rupee notes. (Photographer: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Close view of counting various denominations of Indian rupee notes. (Photographer: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit)

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said the income tax department has processed close to four crore ITRs for Assessment Year 2024-25 in 15 days.

About 4.98 crore income tax returns have already been processed by the tax department, and intimations sent to taxpayers. Of this, 3.92 crore ITRs were processed in less than 15 days.

"We have made strides in digitisation...About 4 crore returns were processed within 15 days..," Malhotra said at the 165th Income Tax Day celebration.

Malhotra said that in the last decade, the direct tax revenues have increased from Rs 5.59 lakh crore to Rs 20 lakh crore. Also, the tax-to-GDP ratio has increased to 6% from 5.6% over this period.

