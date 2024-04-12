NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 5.7% In February
ADVERTISEMENT

IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 5.7% In February

February's Index of Industrial Production jump compares with a revised estimate of 4.13% growth in January.

12 Apr 2024, 06:28 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

India's industrial output rose by 5.7% in February, led by mining and consumer durables. The Index of Industrial Production's surge during the month compares with a revised estimate of 4.13% growth in January, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecasted February IIP growth at 6%.

Sectoral Estimates (YoY)

  • Mining output rose by 8%.

  • Manufacturing output expanded by 5%.

  • Electricity generation increased by 7.5%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 5.9%.

  • Capital goods output increased 1.2%.

  • Intermediate goods output rose 9.5%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output gained 8.5%.

  • Consumer durables output rose 12.3%.

  • Consumer non-durable output fell 3.8%.

ALSO READ

L&T To BEL: Multi-Year Capex Upcycle Keeps Macquarie Bullish On Industrial Stocks

Opinion
L&T To BEL: Multi-Year Capex Upcycle Keeps Macquarie Bullish On Industrial Stocks
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT