IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 5.7% In February
February's Index of Industrial Production jump compares with a revised estimate of 4.13% growth in January.
India's industrial output rose by 5.7% in February, led by mining and consumer durables. The Index of Industrial Production's surge during the month compares with a revised estimate of 4.13% growth in January, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.
Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecasted February IIP growth at 6%.
Sectoral Estimates (YoY)
Mining output rose by 8%.
Manufacturing output expanded by 5%.
Electricity generation increased by 7.5%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 5.9%.
Capital goods output increased 1.2%.
Intermediate goods output rose 9.5%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output gained 8.5%.
Consumer durables output rose 12.3%.
Consumer non-durable output fell 3.8%.