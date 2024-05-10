IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 4.9% In March

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 4.9% In March
The index of industrial production rose 4.9% last month, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

10 May 2024, 05:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

India's industrial output rose in March, The index of industrial production rose 4.9% last month, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast March IIP growth at 5.2%.

Sectoral Estimates (YoY)

  • Mining output rose by 1.2%.

  • Manufacturing output expanded by 5.2%.

  • Electricity generation increased by 8.6%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 2.5%.

  • Capital goods output increased 6.1%.

  • Intermediate goods output rose 5.1%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output gained 6.9%.

  • Consumer durables output rose 9.5%.

  • Consumer non-durable output fell 4.9%.

