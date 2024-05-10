IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 4.9% In March

ADVERTISEMENT
India's industrial output rose in March, The index of industrial production rose 4.9% last month, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast March IIP growth at 5.2%.
Mining output rose by 1.2%.
Manufacturing output expanded by 5.2%.
Electricity generation increased by 8.6%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 2.5%.
Capital goods output increased 6.1%.
Intermediate goods output rose 5.1%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output gained 6.9%.
Consumer durables output rose 9.5%.
Consumer non-durable output fell 4.9%.