Business NewsEconomy & FinanceHSBC India Services PMI Eases In October
ADVERTISEMENT

HSBC India Services PMI Eases In October

Employment in the month of October fell to 51.4 in comparison to 51.9 in the month of September.

06 Nov 2025, 10:51 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The flash Composite PMI, which combines both sectors, also declined, indicating a slight slowdown in overall business activity. (Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
The flash Composite PMI, which combines both sectors, also declined, indicating a slight slowdown in overall business activity. (Photo source: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India’s manufacturing and services sectors showed signs of moderation in October, according to Flash HSBC India Composite PMI. The HSBC India Services PMI eased to 58.9 from 60.9 in September, while the Composite index slipped to 60.4 from 61.

In comparison the services index was at 58.5 in the same month last year.

Employment in the month of October fell to 51.4 in comparison to 51.9 in the month of September. In prices charges also fell in comparison to the earlier month.

The flash Composite PMI, which combines both sectors, also declined, indicating a slight slowdown in overall business activity. However, the index has stayed above the 60 mark, signaling the economy’s resilience.

New orders fell to 60.4 in comparison to 61.1 in September.

(This is a developing story.)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT