HSBC India Services PMI Eases In October

India’s manufacturing and services sectors showed signs of moderation in October, according to Flash HSBC India Composite PMI. The HSBC India Services PMI eased to 58.9 from 60.9 in September, while the Composite index slipped to 60.4 from 61.

In comparison the services index was at 58.5 in the same month last year.

Employment in the month of October fell to 51.4 in comparison to 51.9 in the month of September. In prices charges also fell in comparison to the earlier month.

The flash Composite PMI, which combines both sectors, also declined, indicating a slight slowdown in overall business activity. However, the index has stayed above the 60 mark, signaling the economy’s resilience.

New orders fell to 60.4 in comparison to 61.1 in September.

(This is a developing story.)