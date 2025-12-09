Business NewsEconomy & FinanceGovernment Mitigating Impact Of US Tariffs On Indian Exports: MoS Commerce
ADVERTISEMENT

Government Mitigating Impact Of US Tariffs On Indian Exports: MoS Commerce

Prasada added that the government is also engaged in negotiations for early conclusion of mutually beneficial FTAs with the EU, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, and Oman.

09 Dec 2025, 06:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Prasada added that the government is also engaged in negotiations for early conclusion of mutually beneficial FTAs with the EU, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, and Oman. (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Prasada added that the government is also engaged in negotiations for early conclusion of mutually beneficial FTAs with the EU, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, and Oman. (Photo source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The government on Tuesday said it is working to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs on the country's exports through a multi-pronged strategy including intensive engagement with America for a mutually beneficial trade pact.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said it is expected that these measures will also enhance diversification and resilience in India's trade relationships.

"The government continues to work to mitigate the impact of the US tariff measures on Indian exports through a comprehensive multi-pronged strategy encompassing intensive engagement with the US government for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, immediate relief through trade relief measures of RBI, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters...," he said.

He added that the government is also engaged in negotiations for early conclusion of mutually beneficial FTAs with the EU, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, and Oman.

In a separate reply on e-commerce, he said agentic shopping is one such technological innovation where shopping is powered by intelligent AI agents capable of anticipating, personalizing, and automating every step of the online shopping process.

"The impact of this AI-driven shopping is presently prevalent in the digital commerce space," he said.

"The government has taken several steps to ensure that small businesses, local traders and MSMEs are not digitally excluded in the emerging e-commerce environments," he added.

ALSO READ

‘At The End of The Day, We Will Come Together’, US Treasury Secy Hopes Amid India Tariff Tiff
Opinion
‘At The End of The Day, We Will Come Together’, US Treasury Secy Hopes Amid India Tariff Tiff
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT