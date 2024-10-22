Deloitte Projects Indian Economy To Grow 7-7.2% In FY25

The economy grew 6.7% year-over-year in the April-to-June quarter of the current fiscal ending March 2025. Although this marks the slowest growth in five quarters, India ranks among the fastest-growing major economies globally.

Deloitte India retains its annual GDP growth projection to be between 7% and 7.2% in fiscal 2024-2025 and between 6.5% and 6.8% the following year, it said in a statement.