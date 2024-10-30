Delhi Government Approves 24-Hour Restaurant Operations In Aerocity To Boost Tourism And Economy

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceDelhi Government Approves 24-Hour Restaurant Operations In Aerocity To Boost Tourism And Economy
It said Chief Minister Atishi approved the proposal aimed at attracting more tourists and increasing government revenue through enhanced licensing fees.

30 Oct 2024, 08:39 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo source: Unsplash&nbsp;</p></div>
Photo source: Unsplash 

In a push to enhance tourism and drive economic growth, the Delhi government on Wednesday granted approval for 24-hour operations of restaurants in Aerocity, a prominent hospitality zone near the IGI Airport. Already home to some 4-star and higher-rated hotels operating around the clock, Aerocity will now see its restaurants follow suit, offering greater access to diverse dining options, an official statement said.

This 24x7 model is not only expected to enhance visitor experiences but also contribute significantly to the state's revenue, the statement added.

The initiative mirrors a similar policy in Haryana's Gurugram, where restaurants have seen revenue gains by operating extended hours in exchange for extra fees.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government approved 24-hour operations for an additional 111 shops and commercial establishments. With this latest round of approvals, the number of establishments allowed 24-hour operations has now crossed 700.

