Centre To Build Consensus With States In Coming Weeks On GST Reforms: Sitharaman

During a meeting with Group of Ministers on rate rationalisation, insurance taxation and compensation cess, Sitharaman "emphasised that the proposal by the Central Government is with a vision to usher in the next generation of GST reforms in India's journey towards becoming #AtmanirbharBharat." The three GoMs will over two days deliberate on the Centre's 'next-gen' GST reforms under which tax will be levied at 5 and 18% rates. A special 40% rate has been proposed on five to seven items, including sin goods.