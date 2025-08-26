Centre Tightens Wheat Stock Limit To Prevent Artificial Scarcity

The same scale will be under effect for big chain retailers, wherein only 8 tonnes will be allowed to be kept at each outlet, "subject to maximum quantity of (8 multiplied by total no. of outlets) MT". "This will be the maximum stock that can be held at all their retail outlets and depots put together," the release stated. Big chain retailers could earlier stock up to 10 tonnes.

Processors can stock up to 60% of monthly installed capacity, multiplied by remaining months of FY2025-26, against the 70% capacity earlier, the ministry said.

All wheat stocking entities are required to declare/update the stock position on every Friday on the wheat stock portal.

"Any entity which is found to have not registered on the portal or violates the stock limits will be subject to suitable punitive action under Section 6 & 7 of Essential Commodities Act,1955," the release added

In case the stocks held by above entities exceed the new limits, then they are required to bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 15 days of issue of the notification.

"Officials of Central and State Governments will be closely monitoring enforcement of these stock limits to ensure that no artificial scarcity of wheat is created in the country."

Moreover, the Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining a close watch over the stock position of wheat to control prices and ensure easy availability in the country, it added.