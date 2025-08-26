Centre Tightens Wheat Stock Limit To Prevent Artificial Scarcity
All wheat stocking entities are required to declare/update the stock position on every Friday on the wheat stock portal.
The central government has cut down on the limit for stocking wheat to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation. The new limits are applicable to traders/wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers and processors across the country, according to an official release on Tuesday.
A total production of 1175.07 lakh tonnes of wheat was recorded during crop year 2024-25 and there is ample availability of wheat in the country, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.
The Union government has procured 300.35 lakh tonnes of wheat in rabi marketing season 2025-26 through state agencies/Food Corporation of India, which is "sufficient to meet requirement of PDS, OWS and other market interventions", the release stated.
The revised wheat-stock limit for traders and wholesalers has been decided as 2,000 tonnes. Earlier, the limit was 3,000 tonnes. Retail outlets can keep only up to 8 tonnes of wheat as compared to the earlier 10 tonnes.
The same scale will be under effect for big chain retailers, wherein only 8 tonnes will be allowed to be kept at each outlet, "subject to maximum quantity of (8 multiplied by total no. of outlets) MT". "This will be the maximum stock that can be held at all their retail outlets and depots put together," the release stated. Big chain retailers could earlier stock up to 10 tonnes.
Processors can stock up to 60% of monthly installed capacity, multiplied by remaining months of FY2025-26, against the 70% capacity earlier, the ministry said.
All wheat stocking entities are required to declare/update the stock position on every Friday on the wheat stock portal.
"Any entity which is found to have not registered on the portal or violates the stock limits will be subject to suitable punitive action under Section 6 & 7 of Essential Commodities Act,1955," the release added
In case the stocks held by above entities exceed the new limits, then they are required to bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 15 days of issue of the notification.
"Officials of Central and State Governments will be closely monitoring enforcement of these stock limits to ensure that no artificial scarcity of wheat is created in the country."
Moreover, the Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining a close watch over the stock position of wheat to control prices and ensure easy availability in the country, it added.