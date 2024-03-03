India To Be On Global Stage Of Chip Makers In Five Years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India will, in next five years, join the high-stake global stage of semiconductor manufacturing as it combines unparalleled design capabilities with $10 billion of incentives to draw manufacturers to set up new fabs and units that will cut dominance of Taiwan, South Korea and China, Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

In an interview to PTI, he said India's well-crafted policies are tempting manufacturers to set up new fabs (semiconductor fabrication plants) and pouring investment in related sectors.

Semiconductors are an essential component of electronic devices, and are used in automobiles to computers, mobile phones and even washing machines.

India already has factories of best-known automobile companies from Renault-Nissan to Hyundai, computer makers such as Dell, Apple, suppliers and electronic makers like Samsung, which produce TVs, washing machines and fridges, among others.

Now, India is eyeing to step up the manufacturing value chain with a high-stake semiconductor manufacturing. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's Rs 76,000 crore of incentives have got four players, including Micron and Tatas.

Vaishnaw said the country already has roughly one-third of global design talent.

His government is leveraging this and India's geopolitical clout to become an indispensable partner for tech ambitions of the US, which like other western economies, is looking to decouple their supply chains from China. Beijing's draconian lockdowns had disrupted global chip supply and sent companies and governments on a hunt for alternative sources of production. India is offering itself as a democratic and trusted alternative tech hub to China.

"People who were earlier thinking when should we go to India or should we go to India... now they are asking how soon do we go to India... that is the change which is happening. This means, practically every big player would now like to reconsider their investment plans and come to India," he said.

Asked about the timelines when India would aim to be a formidable player rivalling known semiconductor destinations, the minister said "in the coming five years, definitely".

Last week, the Cabinet approved proposals to set up three semiconductor plants, including a mega fab by Tata Group, at a cumulative investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore, as India moved to position itself as an international powerhouse in chip manufacturing.

"It is very important for any developing country, an economy of our size, to have a semiconductor supply chain within the country. We have very strong design capabilities, as a corollary of design capabilities we must have the manufacturing capability also because that is where value gets added further," Vaishnaw explained.