India, Russia-Led Eurasian Group To Start Trade Talks This Week, Says Piyush Goyal
The Terms of Reference outline an 18-month work plan aimed at diversifying markets for Indian businesses, including MSMEs, farmers and fishermen.

25 Nov 2025, 09:10 PM IST i
Image for representation (Image: Kyle Ryan on Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India and the Russia-led EAEU group will start formal negotiations for a trade agreement from Wednesday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. India and the five-nation grouping, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), on Aug. 20 inked the terms of reference for the agreement.

'The FTA talks start from tomorrow here,' Goyal told reporters.

The Terms of Reference outline an 18-month work plan aimed at diversifying markets for Indian businesses, including MSMEs, farmers and fishermen.

Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are the five member countries of EAEU.

The development is important as India is looking to diversify its export markets due to high tariffs imposed by the US.

Goyal also informed that there is potential for talks on a trade pact with SACU (Southern African Customs Union). SACU nations include South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. It is the world's oldest customs union -- over a century old.

Discussions are also on for the second phase of a preferential trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc. Mercosur is a trading bloc in Latin America, comprising Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

He added that negotiations with Israel will commence soon, virtually for an early harvest trade agreement. India is keen to collaborate with Israel in areas such as agriculture tech, innovation, mobility and services.

