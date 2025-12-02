Arms Heavy To Top Crude Tap: How India-Russia Trade Has Evolved In Recent Years

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set for his upcoming two-day visit to the Indian subcontinent on Dec. 4 and 5; a much anticipated guest whose visit may be adding a little more bling to an already dolled up, wedding-season-ready state.

Since his visit to the country comes at a time when India's trade relations with Russia are not only being scrutinised, but also penalised by the United States, a lot of attention has been diverted to how these relations have evolved over the years.

Russia used to be one of the top arms' suppliers to India and accounted for as much as 74% of defence imports to the country between 1985 and 1988. However, things have drastically changed over the decades, with India now meeting 65% of its defence needs through domestic manufacturing, according to NDTV Profit's calculations.