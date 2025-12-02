Russia Eyes $100-Billion Trade With India By 2030, Says Kremlin Ahead Of Putin Visit

Russia expects a major push in economic and strategic cooperation with India during President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit, with the Kremlin projecting bilateral trade to surge to $100 billion by 2030.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said Moscow is ready to present a "significant set of documents" for signing during the visit.

Peskov said Russia remains committed to expanding its role as a key energy supplier to India, noting that oil trade continues despite geopolitical pressure.

"There may be insignificant drops from time to time, but we are finding ways not to let trade volume go down," he said, adding that Russia considers US sanctions "illegal under international law" and will not allow foreign interference in India–Russia commercial ties.

On defence, Peskov reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to share advances in military technology, calling cooperation with India "strong and evolving". He also voiced hope for continued progress on peaceful nuclear energy projects.

However, he acknowledged a "real imbalance" in bilateral trade, with Russia exporting far more than it imports from India. To address this, Moscow plans to significantly ramp up imports of Indian goods and services, and will host a forum of Russian importers ahead of the visit to identify opportunities.

Peskov emphasised that both nations must "stick to our respective interests" while deepening trade ties, including strengthening transport and connectivity routes. He also made it clear that recent US–India tariff-related tensions are "strictly bilateral" and will not affect Russia’s trade with India.