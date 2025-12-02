Aadhaar Authentication Transactions Grow 8.5% YoY To 231 Crore In November

"Aadhaar number holders executed 231 crore authentication transactions in November 2025, clocking a growth of almost 8.5% as against the same period last year. It is indicative of the growing usage of Aadhaar, as well as the growth of the digital economy in the country," the statement from the Electronics and IT Ministry said.

The November 2025 authentication transactions are the highest so far when compared with any of the previous months this fiscal year, the statement said.