Aadhaar Authentication Transactions Grow 8.5% YoY To 231 Crore In November

The November 2025 authentication transactions are the highest so far when compared with any of the previous months this fiscal year, the statement said.

02 Dec 2025, 11:23 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aadhar authentication transactions rise in November. (Photographer: Anirudh Saligrama/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Aadhar authentication transactions rise in November. (Photographer: Anirudh Saligrama/NDTV Profit)
Aadhaar authentication transactions grew by 8.5% year-over-year to 231 crore, indicating a growth in the digital economy in the country, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In October, 219.51 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were recorded.

"Aadhaar number holders executed 231 crore authentication transactions in November 2025, clocking a growth of almost 8.5% as against the same period last year. It is indicative of the growing usage of Aadhaar, as well as the growth of the digital economy in the country," the statement from the Electronics and IT Ministry said.

"The Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions are also witnessing consistent traction. Nearly 60 per cent of the Digital Life Certificates generated by pensioners during November used Aadhaar face authentication," the statement said.

The AI-based face authentication modality of UIDAI works both on Android and iOS platforms and enables users to verify their identity with just a face scan, ensuring convenience while upholding stringent security standards.

"Overall, 28.29 crore face authentication transactions were executed in November 2025, as against 12.04 crore such transactions during the same period in 2024. Similarly, e-KYC transactions during November registered a significant jump, with 47.19 crore such transactions were recorded during the month, more than 24% increase when compared with November 2024," the statement said.

