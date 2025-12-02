8th Pay Commission To Make Recommendations On Pensions, Govt Says Amid Fears Of 'Exclusion'

The 8th Pay Commission will be making recommendations related to pensions of central government employees, the government said on Tuesday, amid fears of pensioners' exclusion expressed by various employee unions.

The statement was issued in response to a query raised in the Parliament. Rajya Sabha MPs Javed Ali Khan and Ramji Lal Suman asked the Centre to clarify whether the revision of pension of Central Government employees is not proposed under eighth CPC".

In his response, the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "The Eighth CPC will make its recommendations on the various issues such as pay allowances, pension, etc. of the central government employees."