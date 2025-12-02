Crypto Downturn Wipes Out Almost $1 Billion In Levered Bets

Almost $1 billion of leveraged crypto positions were liquidated during another sharp drop in prices on Monday that brought fresh momentum to a wide-ranging selloff.

Bitcoin slid as much as 8% to $83,824 in New York, bringing its decline since early October to almost 30%. Ether dropped as much as 10% to as low as $2,719, and is down 36% over the past seven weeks. The market downturn has been even tougher on smaller, less liquid tokens that traders often gravitate toward because of their higher volatility and typical outperformance during rallies. A MarketVector index tracking the bottom half of the largest 100 digital assets is down almost 70% this year.

The crypto market is on shaky ground after a weeks-long selloff that began when some $19 billion in levered bets were wiped out in early October as President Donald Trump whipsawed markets with threats of higher tariffs, data compiled by tracker Coinglass show. That was just days after Bitcoin set an all-time high of $126,251. The automated closing of leveraged positions in crypto, such as the major event on Oct. 10, is sometimes referred to as a liquidation cascade.

Traders use liquidation data to assess leverage in the system, spot risk appetite, and gauge whether a market wipeout has truly cleansed excess speculation. But the numbers they rely on may be incomplete. Industry insiders have said exchanges restrict the full liquidation data they share, making it hard for traders to know how much leverage is truly in the system.

"It’s a risk off start to December,” said Sean McNulty, APAC derivatives trading lead at FalconX. "The biggest concern is the meager inflows into Bitcoin exchange traded funds and absence of dip buyers. We expect the structural headwinds to continue this month. We are watching $80,000 on Bitcoin as the next key support level."