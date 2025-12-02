Crypto Downturn Wipes Out Almost $1 Billion In Levered Bets
Almost $1 billion of leveraged crypto positions were liquidated during another sharp drop in prices on Monday that brought fresh momentum to a wide-ranging selloff.
Bitcoin slid as much as 8% to $83,824 in New York, bringing its decline since early October to almost 30%. Ether dropped as much as 10% to as low as $2,719, and is down 36% over the past seven weeks. The market downturn has been even tougher on smaller, less liquid tokens that traders often gravitate toward because of their higher volatility and typical outperformance during rallies. A MarketVector index tracking the bottom half of the largest 100 digital assets is down almost 70% this year.
The crypto market is on shaky ground after a weeks-long selloff that began when some $19 billion in levered bets were wiped out in early October as President Donald Trump whipsawed markets with threats of higher tariffs, data compiled by tracker Coinglass show. That was just days after Bitcoin set an all-time high of $126,251. The automated closing of leveraged positions in crypto, such as the major event on Oct. 10, is sometimes referred to as a liquidation cascade.
Traders use liquidation data to assess leverage in the system, spot risk appetite, and gauge whether a market wipeout has truly cleansed excess speculation. But the numbers they rely on may be incomplete. Industry insiders have said exchanges restrict the full liquidation data they share, making it hard for traders to know how much leverage is truly in the system.
"It’s a risk off start to December,” said Sean McNulty, APAC derivatives trading lead at FalconX. "The biggest concern is the meager inflows into Bitcoin exchange traded funds and absence of dip buyers. We expect the structural headwinds to continue this month. We are watching $80,000 on Bitcoin as the next key support level."
Digital assets also felt the broader macro shifts rippling through global markets, as equity traders in the US start the week on the backfoot. Japanese stocks fell and the yen rose as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda sent the clearest hint yet of a rate hike this month.
“As December kicks off, investors are focused on the path forward for global monetary policy," said Karim Dandashy, an over-the-counter trader at crypto trading firm Flowdesk. "With the Fed now expected to be cutting again after a brief panic last week that saw December odds drop to 30%, and now the BOJ looking more likely to be raising rates to counter the moves we’ve seen in JGBs."
On Monday, Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. said it had created a $1.4 billion reserve to fund future dividend and interest payments, in a bid to temper fears that the Bitcoin accumulator may be forced to sell some of its roughly $56 billion cryptocurrency haul if token prices continue to fall.
The company’s mNAV — a key valuation metric comparing the firm’s enterprise value to the value of its Bitcoin holdings — sat at about 1.11 on Monday, according to its website, spurring investor fears it may soon turn negative. If that were to happen, its CEO Phong Le had suggested last week that the firm could sell some of its Bitcoin. Shares of Strategy tumbled more than 10% on Monday, and are now down around 66% since reaching an all-time high in November 2024.
Strategy raised the yield on its variable rate Series A perpetual “Stretch” preferred stock to 10.75%. The dividend is payable monthly.
Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs took in a modest $70 million last week, after roughly $4.6 billion in outflows over the past month, Bloomberg data show. Most of the pressure has come from the iShares Bitcoin Trust, where investors have pulled money for five straight weeks, the longest withdrawal streak since the fund launched in January 2024.