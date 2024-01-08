NDTV ProfitCryptoBitcoin Retakes $45,000 With ETF Applicants Making Final Push
ADVERTISEMENT

Bitcoin Retakes $45,000 With ETF Applicants Making Final Push

Bitcoin briefly pushed past $45,000 after BlackRock Inc., Ark and several other prospective issuers of exchange-traded funds filed amended forms in what is seen by analysts as a final push to offer the investment products.

08 Jan 2024, 07:24 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The Bitcoin logo on souvenirs during the listing ceremony for the CSOP Bitcoin Futures and CSOP Ether Futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A pair of Hong Kong ETFs investing in Bitcoin and Ether futures raised $79 million as the city pushes ahead with a plan to become a crypto hub even as the sector globally reels from the FTX collapse. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
The Bitcoin logo on souvenirs during the listing ceremony for the CSOP Bitcoin Futures and CSOP Ether Futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A pair of Hong Kong ETFs investing in Bitcoin and Ether futures raised $79 million as the city pushes ahead with a plan to become a crypto hub even as the sector globally reels from the FTX collapse. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin briefly pushed past $45,000 after BlackRock Inc., Ark and several other prospective issuers of exchange-traded funds filed amended forms in what is seen by analysts as a final push to offer the investment products. 

The original digital currency gained as much as 2.1% to $45,207 before paring the increase. Bitcoin, which surged almost 160% last year in anticipation that the US Securities and Exchange will approve the applications, set a high for the year of $45,911 on Jan. 2. 

Read more: Why Crypto Is Counting on Spot Bitcoin ETFs: QuickTake

 Bloomberg
 Bloomberg

Fidelity, Invesco and Galaxy Digital and WisdomTree were among other firms that filed amended S-1 applications with the SEC. The regulator has until Jan. 10 to take action on at least one of their applications, and crypto insiders have speculated the regulator will use that date to announce a slew of decisions at once. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT