India Records 122 New Covid-19 Cases

India saw a single-day rise of 122 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases have increased to 938, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday..The country's COVID-19 case tally stands at 4,50,03,177 (4.50 crore) and the death toll at 5,33,306 (5.33 lakh), the data updated at 8 am showed..The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,932 (4.44 crore) and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, it showed..The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%..According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.