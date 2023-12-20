NDTV ProfitCoronavirus Outbreak India Logs 614 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21
India Logs 614 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21

India recorded 614 new coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, while the active cases have increased to 2,311, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

20 Dec 2023, 02:56 PM IST
The death toll was recorded at 5,33,321 with three deaths reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,05,978).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,346, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

