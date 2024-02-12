Yatharth Hospital Q3 Profit Jumps 39% Driving Shares To Record High
The company posted a profit of Rs 29.5 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday after its net profit rose 39% in the third quarter.
Yatharth Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21% at Rs 166.8 crore.
Ebitda up 29% at Rs 46.4 crore.
Margin expands to 27.83%.
Net profit up 39% at Rs 29.5 crore.
Yatharth Hospital's rose as much as 4.35% during the day to Rs 459.40 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 1.75% higher at 447.95 per share, compared to a 0.62% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:26 a.m.
The total traded volume for the stock so far in the day stood at 5.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79.41, which implied the stock is overbought.
Both the analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 25.1%.