Yatharth Hospital Q3 Profit Jumps 39% Driving Shares To Record High

Yatharth Hospital's rose as much as 4.35% during the day to Rs 459.40 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 1.75% higher at 447.95 per share, compared to a 0.62% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:26 a.m.

The total traded volume for the stock so far in the day stood at 5.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79.41, which implied the stock is overbought.

Both the analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 25.1%.