NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksTriveni Turbine Shares Jump Over 16% After Q3 Net Profit Rise
ADVERTISEMENT

Triveni Turbine Shares Jump Over 16% After Q3 Net Profit Rise

The turbine manufacturer's net profit rose 29.8% year-on-year to Rs 68.3 crore in the October-December period, compared to Rs 52.6 crore in the same period last year.

06 Feb 2024, 01:07 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Triveni Turbine Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Triveni Turbine Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Triveni Turbine Ltd. jumped over 16% on Tuesday after its profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The turbine manufacturer's net profit rose 29.8% year-on-year to Rs 68.3 crore in the October-December period, compared to Rs 52.6 crore in the same period last year.

Triveni Turbine Q3 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 32.5% at Rs 431.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 419.2 crore).

  • Ebitda up 32.6% at Rs 83.71 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 82.42 crore).

  • Margin at 19.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.70%).

  • Net profit up 29.8% at Rs 68.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 65.98 crore).

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.3 per share.

Triveni Turbine Shares Jump Over 16% After Q3 Net Profit Rise

Shares of the company jumped 16.38%, the highest level since Jan. 20, before paring some gains to trade 16.27% higher at 11:52 a.m. This compares to a 0.49% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 56.23% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 45 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.05.

Of the eight analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 54%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT