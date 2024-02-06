Triveni Turbine Shares Jump Over 16% After Q3 Net Profit Rise

Shares of the company jumped 16.38%, the highest level since Jan. 20, before paring some gains to trade 16.27% higher at 11:52 a.m. This compares to a 0.49% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 56.23% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 45 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.05.

Of the eight analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 54%.