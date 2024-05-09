DLF Shares Snap Two-Day Decline After Rs 5,600-Crore Luxury Sales

DLF's stock rose as much as 2.16% during the day to Rs 870.95 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.93% higher at Rs 860.30 per share, compared to a 0.69% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:33 a.m.

The share price has gained 99.09% in the last 12 months and 17.83% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.35 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.68.

Twelve out of the 19 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.2%.