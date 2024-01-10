NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksRVNL Shares Rise Over 7% To Four-Month High After Large Trade
RVNL Shares Rise Over 7% To Four-Month High After Large Trade

As many as 11.2 lakh shares, or 0.1% of its equity, changed hands in a large trade.

10 Jan 2024, 03:52 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. website)</p></div>
(Source: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. website)

The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. stock surged over 7% on Wednesday to the highest in nearly four months after its shares changed hands in a large trade.

As many as 11.2 lakh shares, or 0.1% of its equity, changed hands in a large trade, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

On the NSE, RVNL's stock rose as much as 7.5% during the day to Rs 199.20 apiece, the highest since Sept. 12.

The total traded volume stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.28, implying that the stock may be overbought.

One out of three analysts tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, while two recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 16.7%.

Shares of RVNL closed 6.53% higher at Rs 197.40 apiece, as compared with a 0.34% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

