MCX Shares Drop Most In Over Two Months After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

MCX's stock fell as much as 7.68%, the most since Feb. 12, during the day to Rs 3,713.30 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 5.82% lower as compared to a 0.31% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:02 a.m.

The stock has advanced 18.26% on a year-to-date basis and 159.02% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at seven times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.

Six out of the 11 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 3.4%.