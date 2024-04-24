MCX Shares Drop Most In Over Two Months After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksMCX Shares Drop Most In Over Two Months After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates
MCX's stock fell as much as 7.68% during the day on the NSE.

24 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purpose (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@margabagus?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Marga Santoso</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/black-android-smartphone-turned-on-screen-OmPqCwX422Y?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image used for representational purpose (Source: Marga Santoso on Unsplash)

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. fell nearly 8% on Wednesday after the earnings of the commodity derivatives exchange firm missed analysts' estimates. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 87.8 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 in comparison to a loss in the previous quarter. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of a Rs 95-crore profit.

Revenue fell 5% to Rs 181.1 crore, missing analysts' estimates of Rs 196.9 crore. MCX also announced a final dividend of Rs 7.64 per equity share, according to an exchange filing.

MCX Q4 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Total income down 5% at Rs 181.1 crore vs Rs 191.2 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 196.9 crore)

  • Net profit at Rs 87.9 crore vs net loss of Rs 5.35 crore (Estimate: Rs 93 crore)

MCX's stock fell as much as 7.68%, the most since Feb. 12, during the day to Rs 3,713.30 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 5.82% lower as compared to a 0.31% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:02 a.m.

The stock has advanced 18.26% on a year-to-date basis and 159.02% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at seven times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.

Six out of the 11 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 3.4%.

