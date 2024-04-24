Huhtamaki Shares Fall As Profit Misses Estimates

On the NSE, Huhtamaki's stock fell as much as 8.16% during the day to Rs 318 apiece, the lowest since April 15. It was trading 7.69% lower at Rs 319.70 per share, compared to a 0.46% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:44 a.m.

The share price has risen 43.69% in the last 12 months and 11.5% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.13.

Three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 19.1%.