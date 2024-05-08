Balaji Amines Shares Soar To Two-Month High As Q4 Profit Jumps 31%

On the NSE, the stock rose as much as 15.96% during the day to Rs 2,424 apiece, the highest since March 6. It was trading 10.39% higher at Rs 2,307.50 per share, compared to a 0.16% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 2:28 p.m.

The stock had fallen nearly 7% in its eight-session fall. It has declined 13.8% on a year-to-date basis and 9.22% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 8.34 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.12.

Four out of the five analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 17.1%.