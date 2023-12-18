Landmark Cars Shares Hit Record High After Mercedes-Benz Approval For Workshop

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksLandmark Cars Shares Hit Record High After Mercedes-Benz Approval For Workshop
The company also got a letter of intent from MG Motor India Pvt., to open a dealership in Ahmedabad.

18 Dec 2023, 11:10 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Mercedes-Benz dealership operated by Landmark Cars Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A Mercedes-Benz dealership operated by Landmark Cars Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Landmark Cars Ltd.'s shares surged over 10% to hit record high on Monday after the company got Mercedes-Benz India Pvt.'s approval to open a workshop in Hyderabad.

The Mercedez-Benz approval came just a day after the company got a letter of intent from MG Motor India Pvt. to open a dealership in Ahmedabad.

Shares of Landmark Cars rose as much as 10.07%, the highest since its listing on Dec. 23, 2022, before paring gains to trade 6.62% higher at 10:45 a.m. This compares to a 0.02% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 82.88% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 15 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.75.

All four analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 6.6%.

