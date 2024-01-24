Karnataka Bank Shares Plunge Over 12% After Q3 Net Interest Margin Narrows

On the NSE, the bank's stock fell as much as 12.60% during the day to Rs 233.10 apiece, the lowest since Jan. 3. It was trading 8.79% lower at Rs 243.25 per share compared to a 0.66% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:24 a.m.

The share price has risen 66.67% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 45.36.

Three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 40.3%.