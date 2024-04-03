JSW Energy Shares Hit Fresh High After Board Nod To Rs 5,000-Crore QIP
The company will raise Rs 5,000 crore through the QIP. The floor price of the issue is set at Rs 510.09 per share, a discount of not more than 5%, an exchange filing said.
Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. rose to a record high on Tuesday after its board approved raising Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement.
The issue opened on Tuesday.
Shares of the company rose as much as 2.91%, the highest level since its listing on Dec. 31, 2009, before paring gains to trade 1.42% higher at 9:52 a.m. This compares to a 0.34% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 119.98% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.1.
Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 18.0%.