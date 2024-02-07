JB Pharma Q3 Profit Meets Estimates Driving Shares Over 12% To Record High

JB Pharma's stock rose as much as 12.45% during the day to Rs 1,940 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.65% higher at Rs 1,840.00 per share, compared to a 0.33% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:29 a.m.

The share price has risen 83.60% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 36 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75.10, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Ten out of the 15 analysts tracking JB Pharma have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 8.4%.