Godrej Consumer Products Shares Leap 13% To Record After Q3 Profit Meets Estimates

GPCL's stock surged 12.89% during the day to Rs 1,314.30 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 9.85% higher at 1,278.85 per share, compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10.20 a.m. Earlier, the stock had hit an upper circuit of 10%.

The share price has risen 37.74% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 20 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.41, implying that the stock is overbought.

Out of 37 analysts tracking the company, 28 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, six recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 3.4%.