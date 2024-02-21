NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksCampus Activewear Shares Surge Over 11% After Large Trade
Campus Activewear Shares Surge Over 11% After Large Trade

At least 40.7 lakh shares, or 1.3% equity, changed hands in a large pre-market trade at Rs 245 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.

21 Feb 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Campus Activewear sports shoes. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Campus Activewear Ltd. rose over 11% after large trade.

At least 40.7 lakh shares, or 1.3% equity, changed hands in a large pre-market trade at Rs 245 apiece, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Campus Activewear stock rose as much as 11.28% during the day to Rs 272.7 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 10.57% higher at Rs 270.95 apiece, compared to a 0.14% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 09:42 a.m.

It has fallen 25.6% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 52 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.8.

Four out of the eight analysts tracking Campus Activewear have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold' and another two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential decline of 3%.

