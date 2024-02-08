Apollo Tyres Q3 Profit Jumps 78%, Propels Shares To Record High

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksApollo Tyres Q3 Profit Jumps 78%, Propels Shares To Record High
The company's net profit surged 78.13% year-on-year to Rs 496.63 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.

08 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apollo Tyres Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Apollo Tyres Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd. hit lifetime high on Thursday after its profit jumped in the third quarter.

Apollo Tyres Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 2.68% at Rs 6,595.36 crore.

  • Ebitda up 32.26%at Rs 1,208.1 crore.

  • Margin up 409 bps at 18.31% vs 14.22%.

  • Net profit up 78.13% at Rs 496.63 crore.

Shares of the company rose as much as 1.03% to Rs 557.90 apiece, the highest level since its listing on May 31, 1995. It pared all gains to trade 1.58% lower at Rs 543.50 apiece as of 11:18 a.m. This compares to a 0.8% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 63.31% in 12 months. The relative strength index was at 68.66.

Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 13.9%.

