Anupam Rasayan Q3 Profit Halves, Pulling Shares Nearly 9% Lower

Shares of Anupam Rasayan declined 8.94%, the lowest level since Oct. 26, 2023, before paring loss to trade 7.20% lower at 11:48 a.m. This compares to a 0.44% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 38.24% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.0 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 29.91, implying the stock was slightly oversold.

Of the 11 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 15.2%.