Allcargo Logistics, Allcargo Gati Shares Jump On Approval Of Supply Chain Demerger

Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. and Allcargo Gati Ltd. rose on Friday after their boards approved plans to demerge its supply chain unit and restructure the logistics business, in addition to plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore.

The boards of Allcargo Gati and Allcargo Logistics approved the scheme for demerger of its international supply chain into a separate entity called Allcargo ECU Ltd., an exchange filing said on Thursday.

The demerged business will include the Indian business, along with the international subsidiaries that come under the ECU Worldwide NV. The express business and contract logistics business will become a part of the resulting Allcargo Logistics.

All shareholders of Allcargo Gati will get 63 shares in the resulting Allcargo Logistics for every 10 shares held in the company. The Allcargo Logistics shareholders will get 1:1 shares in the demerged Allcargo ECU, in addition to the current shares in the company.

Allcargo Gati board also approved the proposal to raise Rs 500 crore to meet capex and working capital requirements.