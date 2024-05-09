Zydus Life Bags Regulator's Nod To Acne Treatment Gel In US

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZydus Life Bags Regulator's Nod To Acne Treatment Gel In US
09 May 2024, 02:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Dapsone gel used to treat acne.

The final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration is for Dapsone gel of strength 7.5%, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Dapsone gel is used to treat acne and will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility in Changodar, Ahmedabad, it added.

Dapsone gel, 7.5% had annual sales of $35.8 million in the US, Zydus Lifesciences said citing IQVIA MAT March 2024 data.

