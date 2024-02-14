NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsWockhardt Q3 Loss Narrows To Rs 86 Crore
Wockhardt Q3 Loss Narrows To Rs 86 Crore

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 701 crore as compared to Rs 699 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

14 Feb 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 86 crore for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 102 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 701 crore as compared to Rs 699 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Total expenses were lower at Rs 796 crore as against Rs 803 crore in the same period last fiscal.

