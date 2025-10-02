Wintrack To Exit India, Reports Harassment By Chennai Customs: Govt Orders Enquiry

Amid allegations of corruption levelled against Chennai Customs by Wintrack Inc, the Finance Ministry on Thursday said it has deputed a senior officer from the revenue department to conduct a detailed factual enquiry and thoroughly examine all relevant documentary evidence. Wintrack Inc, an import company, on October 1 took to X to announce shutting down its business, alleging harassment by Chennai customs officials and demand for bribes.



On Thursday, Chennai-based Wintrack Inc. founder Ganeshan posted a video on X detailing the sequence of events since January 2025 that led to his decision to close down his business. He said his shipments were held up by Chennai customs and released only after the bribe asked for by customs officials was paid.



The finance ministry, in a post on X, said that the government has taken cognisance of the matter raised by Wintrack Inc. and the Department of Revenue has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue.



'A senior officer from DoR has been deputed to conduct a detailed factual enquiry, hearing the parties concerned, officials, and thoroughly examining all relevant documentary evidence,' the ministry said.



It further said that the matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness, and the government is committed to taking appropriate and expeditious action in accordance with the law.



The ministry said that in recent years, the government has implemented a series of taxpayer-friendly initiatives, such as the adoption of the Taxpayer Charter, the introduction of faceless customs procedures, and the establishment of appellate bodies for dispute resolution, with the objective of enhancing transparency and promoting ease of doing business.



The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) also posted on X, clarifying that the issue pertains to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer. 'All facts will be duly examined. Necessary action, as warranted under the law, will be taken,' the CBIC had tweeted.