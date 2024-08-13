ADVERTISEMENT
Waaree Energies Secures 90-MW Solar-Module Order For Bikaner Project
The financial specifics of the transaction were not revealed by the company.
Waaree Energies announced on Tuesday that it obtained a 90-megawatt solar-module supply order for a project in Rajasthan. The order, placed by Juniper Green Energy Ltd., is for their Bikaner project, according to a statement.
"Waaree Energies has secured a 90 MW order to supply dual glass bifacial modules to Juniper Green Cosmic Private Limited, for their solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan," the statement said. Bi-facial modules absorb sunlight from both sides.
Waaree Energies ranks as one of the top solar photovoltaic module manufacturers in India.
(With PTI Inputs)
