NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsVodafone Idea's Senior Executive P Balaji Resigns
ADVERTISEMENT

Vodafone Idea's Senior Executive P Balaji Resigns

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said its chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer P Balaji has resigned.

03 Jan 2024, 12:27 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Vodafone Idea store. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Vodafone Idea store. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said its chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer P Balaji has resigned.

In a BSE filing, Vodafone Idea said Balaji will cease to be a senior management personnel of the company with effect from Jan. 10, 2024.

In his resignation letter, which was shared by the company as part of the filing, Balaji wrote: "I appreciate the opportunity given to me by Vodafone Idea to serve for over nine years and am proud of the work we have done together to help transform the company."

Balaji further said at this point in his life he is eager to pursue personal and professional goals outside of VIL.

"I would like to resign from the services of the company with immediate effect. I shall be grateful if the company releases me from my responsibilities at the earliest and waives the contractual notice period obligation," he said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT